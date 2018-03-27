Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Position Decreased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Visteon worth $67,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VC. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Visteon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 273,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,229,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Visteon by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Shares of VC stock opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Visteon Corp has a 12 month low of $91.20 and a 12 month high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.55 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. analysts expect that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Visteon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 2,500 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,051. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

