Tierion Achieves Market Cap of $35.79 Million (CRYPTO:TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $35.79 million and $5.80 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00001061 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Binance, ChaoEX and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00716606 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00144944 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00029101 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, BigONE, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, Liqui, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

