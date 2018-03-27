Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.46 Million

Analysts expect that Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will report $121.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly's’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.30 million and the highest is $122.90 million. Tilly's posted sales of $120.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly's will report full year sales of $121.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $593.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $610.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $621.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tilly's.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tilly's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tilly's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilly's has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.78. 155,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.83, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of -0.39. Tilly's has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.0689179875947622%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $236,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $3,322,500. Corporate insiders own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tilly's by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tilly's by 74.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tilly's by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tilly's by 1,159.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tilly's by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

