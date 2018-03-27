TimesCoin (TMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,085.00

TimesCoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, TimesCoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One TimesCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00009400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TimesCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $30,085.00 worth of TimesCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TimesCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00735265 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00147325 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028946 BTC.

TimesCoin Coin Profile

TimesCoin launched on September 12th, 2013. TimesCoin’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins. TimesCoin’s official website is www.btc38.com/altcoin/tmc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Era coins (TimesCoin, referred to TMC) is a BTC38.com introduced virtual computing unit, free of charge to all users. BTC38 decided to give out 50% of their transaction fee as a dividend to people holding TimesCoins. It's a different way of funding, you could see it as a shares sell, so they produced 16 million TMC and sold it to their users. Now each user that holds TMC gets a % of the trading fees applied by BTC38. For example is there are 20 BTC generated in one day in trading fees on their platform, 10 BTC are kept by the company and another 10 BTC get divided to the owners of TMC. At the moment there are 5 million TM in circulation so if you own 500.000, you would get 10% of 10 BTC, so you would get 1 BTC at the end of the day, assuming the trading fees for that day were 20 BTC. “

TimesCoin Coin Trading

TimesCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX. It is not possible to purchase TimesCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TimesCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TimesCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for TimesCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimesCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.