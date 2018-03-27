TimesCoin (TMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

TimesCoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. One TimesCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00009300 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TimesCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. TimesCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $25,396.00 worth of TimesCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00701183 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012532 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00145587 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00182290 BTC.

TimesCoin Coin Profile

TimesCoin’s genesis date was September 12th, 2013. TimesCoin’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins. TimesCoin’s official website is www.btc38.com/altcoin/tmc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Era coins (TimesCoin, referred to TMC) is a BTC38.com introduced virtual computing unit, free of charge to all users. BTC38 decided to give out 50% of their transaction fee as a dividend to people holding TimesCoins. It's a different way of funding, you could see it as a shares sell, so they produced 16 million TMC and sold it to their users. Now each user that holds TMC gets a % of the trading fees applied by BTC38. For example is there are 20 BTC generated in one day in trading fees on their platform, 10 BTC are kept by the company and another 10 BTC get divided to the owners of TMC. At the moment there are 5 million TM in circulation so if you own 500.000, you would get 10% of 10 BTC, so you would get 1 BTC at the end of the day, assuming the trading fees for that day were 20 BTC. “

Buying and Selling TimesCoin

TimesCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX. It is not presently possible to buy TimesCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TimesCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TimesCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

