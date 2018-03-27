Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp set a $19.00 target price on shares of Timkensteel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of TMST stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.05. Timkensteel has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $341.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. Timkensteel’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Timkensteel will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Timkensteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timkensteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Timkensteel in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Timkensteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Timkensteel in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations.

