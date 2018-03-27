Tintri (TNTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.14

Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 780363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tintri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tintri in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tintri and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tintri from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.73.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 645,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $3,575,698.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNTR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tintri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tintri by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tintri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tintri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Tintri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform to organizations and cloud service providers. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, Web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on its Tintri CONNECT Web services architecture, which is designed to work like public cloud architecture using Web services.

