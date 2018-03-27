Titanium BAR (TBAR) Price Up 1% Over Last Day

Titanium BAR (CURRENCY:TBAR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Titanium BAR has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Titanium BAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003135 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Cobinhood, IDEX and Fatbtc. Titanium BAR has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $68,029.00 worth of Titanium BAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Titanium BAR alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00721357 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012810 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00036955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00147418 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00032131 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Titanium BAR Token Profile

Titanium BAR’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Titanium BAR’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Titanium BAR is medium.com/tbis. The official website for Titanium BAR is www.tbis.io. Titanium BAR’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC.

Buying and Selling Titanium BAR

Titanium BAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Fatbtc, IDEX and Tidex. It is not currently possible to buy Titanium BAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titanium BAR must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titanium BAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titanium BAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titanium BAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.