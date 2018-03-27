Titcoin Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Titcoin has a market cap of $280,954.00 and $152.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titcoin has traded down 54.5% against the US dollar. One Titcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,848.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $880.63 or 0.11281100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00156817 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.01888950 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00020447 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016785 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002919 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002413 BTC.

About Titcoin

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TitCoin is an alternative crypto currency designed for the erotic industries – and has already seen coverage in major magazines. The coin is a standard bitcoin clone based on SHA-256 and proof of work. “

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

