TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America set a €24.50 ($30.25) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.90 ($30.74) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.45 ($27.72).

TLG Immobilien stock opened at €22.60 ($27.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,280.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. TLG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €17.40 ($21.48) and a 52 week high of €23.30 ($28.77).

About TLG Immobilien

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

