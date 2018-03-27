Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 470719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.79.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $834.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of -1.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Torex Gold Resources (TXG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.04” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/torex-gold-resources-txg-sets-new-1-year-low-at-8-04.html.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.