TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in TSYS (NYSE:TSS)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in TSYS (NYSE:TSS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103,441 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of TSYS worth $73,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in TSYS during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC boosted its stake in TSYS by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TSYS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TSYS by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

TSS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.44. 244,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,321. The firm has a market cap of $15,515.73, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. TSYS has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TSYS (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. TSYS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $870.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that TSYS will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. TSYS’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 24,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $2,177,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,256.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Ussery sold 7,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $666,236.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,200 shares of company stock valued at $59,978,168. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of TSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TSYS from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of TSYS from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

