Tower International (TOWR) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Tower International (NYSE: TOWR) is one of 97 public companies in the “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tower International to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Tower International alerts:

Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tower International pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 29.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tower International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Tower International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International 2.40% 30.05% 6.20% Tower International Competitors -1.46% 13.87% 3.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tower International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tower International Competitors 841 3141 3771 208 2.42

Tower International currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.96%. As a group, “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies have a potential upside of 12.47%. Given Tower International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tower International is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Tower International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Tower International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tower International has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower International’s rivals have a beta of 2.80, meaning that their average stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tower International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International $1.99 billion $47.62 million 11.71 Tower International Competitors $27.55 billion $1.28 billion 14.65

Tower International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tower International. Tower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tower International beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.