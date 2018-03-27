Tp Icap (TCAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $443.00

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 443 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 445.80 ($6.16), with a volume of 2624274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.80 ($6.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCAP shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($9.19) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($6.01) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.29) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.94) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 530.33 ($7.33).

The company has a market cap of $2,700.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,972.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.25 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Tp Icap’s previous dividend of $5.60. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

In other news, insider Roger Perkin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £23,150 ($31,983.97). Also, insider Carol Sergeant purchased 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.59 ($34,520.02).

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

