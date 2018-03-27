Tractor Supply (TSCO) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens set a $79.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply to $74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO) opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7,429.44, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $70,691.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,349.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

