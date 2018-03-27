Traders Buy Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $328.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $173.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $154.29 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded down ($0.18) for the day and closed at $127.21

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.68.

The firm has a market cap of $335,631.06, a P/E ratio of 326.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 861.54%.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,028,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,612 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 717.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,748,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,517,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,110 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,970,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6,715.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,572,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

