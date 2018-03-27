Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,678 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,184% compared to the typical daily volume of 380 call options.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,934.19, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 2.37. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $909.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,848,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,137 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 31,373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 342,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 46,830 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts.

