Traders Buy McDonald's (MCD) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $169.00. $154.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $98.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $55.87 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, McDonald's had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. McDonald's traded down ($0.53) for the day and closed at $157.48

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group raised shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays set a $193.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs set a $180.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald's news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $123,131.28, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/traders-buy-mcdonalds-mcd-on-weakness-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.