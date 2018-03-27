Traders Buy Medtronic (MDT) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $114.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $56.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.71 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Medtronic had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Medtronic traded down ($0.30) for the day and closed at $78.16

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

The company has a market cap of $103,753.81, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.64%.

In related news, VP Richard Kuntz sold 78,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $6,769,726.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 149,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,910,895.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $109,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,469 shares of company stock worth $11,016,054. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,308,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $257,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 10.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 475,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 25.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 463,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after acquiring an additional 94,105 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

