Traders Buy Shares of AbbVie (ABBV) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $280.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $193.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.56 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, AbbVie had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. AbbVie traded down ($3.27) for the day and closed at $92.01

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AbbVie to $157.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Swann downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $154,763.84, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 86.32%.

AbbVie declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $9,568,387.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

