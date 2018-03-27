Traders Sell Equinix (EQIX) on Strength (EQIX)

Traders sold shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $51.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $66.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.62 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Equinix had the 16th highest net out-flow for the day. Equinix traded up $0.27 for the day and closed at $409.88

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group set a $515.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up from $450.21) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS raised Equinix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.00.

The company has a market cap of $31,824.33, a PE ratio of 137.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $2.28 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.02%.

In related news, CEO Camp Peter Van sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.51, for a total value of $227,667.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 5,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.41, for a total value of $2,067,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,499 shares of company stock valued at $15,869,591. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

