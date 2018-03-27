Traders Sell Shares of AvalonBay Communities (AVB) on Strength (AVB)

Traders sold shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $24.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.43 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, AvalonBay Communities had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. AvalonBay Communities traded up $1.81 for the day and closed at $160.64

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $194.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21,820.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $555.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 89.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 629,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 378,809 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,993,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,571,000 after acquiring an additional 350,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,493,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,200,000 after acquiring an additional 308,139 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5,739.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 253,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,309,000 after acquiring an additional 249,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

