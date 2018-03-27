Traders Sell Shares of Public Storage (PSA) on Strength (PSA)

Investors sold shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $38.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.06 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Public Storage had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. Public Storage traded up $1.49 for the day and closed at $198.10

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $213.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33,632.21, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.46 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

In related news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.53, for a total transaction of $86,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Public Storage by 34.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 139,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Public Storage by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,627,000 after acquiring an additional 79,046 shares during the period. Trust Co bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,277,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2017, we had interests in 2,386 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 222 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

