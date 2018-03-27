TransferCoin (TX) Market Cap Reaches $9.96 Million

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00019724 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and $215,248.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00212817 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009436 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,394,833 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend,Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.”

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.