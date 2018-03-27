TransferCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $225,808.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00019780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and $225,808.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00202523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008918 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,395,122 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend,Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.”

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

