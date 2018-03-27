Travelflex Market Capitalization Tops $3.48 Million (CRYPTO:TRF)

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Travelflex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. Travelflex has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $7,278.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travelflex has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00703090 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012760 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00143010 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00182738 BTC.

Travelflex Coin Profile

Travelflex’s total supply is 104,839,035 coins and its circulating supply is 76,419,092 coins. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin. Travelflex’s official website is travelflex.org.

Travelflex Coin Trading

Travelflex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is not presently possible to buy Travelflex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

