Triangles (TRI) 1-Day Volume Hits $212.00

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Triangles has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Triangles has a market cap of $587,846.00 and $212.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Triangles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.45 or 0.00068244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Triangles alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00056904 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00032649 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013457 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00069991 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00022317 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029351 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00501507 BTC.

About Triangles

TRI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 107,936 coins. Triangles’ official website is www.triangles.network. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri.

According to CryptoCompare, “Triangle is a PoW/PoS hybrid with a 33% annualised rate. The coin fell into bad repute at the end of 2014 but was ultimately picked up bu community memebrs on bitcointalk and relaunched. “

Triangles Coin Trading

Triangles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Triangles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triangles must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Triangles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Triangles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Triangles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.