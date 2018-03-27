Triggers Price Tops $0.95 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Triggers has a market cap of $30.41 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Triggers has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Triggers token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00011974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00720543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015125 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012575 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00145135 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028967 BTC.

About Triggers

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe. Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocksafe is a decentralized protocol for managing access to firearms. Blocksafe is being built on Lisk as a sidechain and is powered by the Trigger (TRIG) token, the native currency within the Blocksafe system. “

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

