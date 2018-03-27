Trinity Industries (TRN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2018 – Trinity Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/6/2018 – Trinity Industries is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Trinity Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/23/2018 – Trinity Industries was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Trinity Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $40.00 to $52.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/16/2018 – Trinity Industries was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2018 – Trinity Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2018 – Trinity Industries was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Trinity Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2018 – Trinity Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Trinity Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE TRN) traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,632. The stock has a market cap of $4,945.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $38.25.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 300,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,858,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 900,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $29,493,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,176,882 shares of company stock valued at $71,475,543 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

