683 Capital Management LLC Sells 41,000 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,000 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Tripadvisor comprises approximately 0.8% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Tripadvisor worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5,564.84, a P/E ratio of -299.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the travel company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.05.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $378,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,118,039.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

