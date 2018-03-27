Triton International (TRTN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Triton International earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.9729303495899 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Triton International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Triton International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

TRTN stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,405.42, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.75. Triton International has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $43.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.26 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other Triton International news, President Simon R. Vernon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

