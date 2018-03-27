TrueFlip Price Tops $0.85 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 5% against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00010807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, EtherDelta and Kucoin. TrueFlip has a market cap of $5.33 million and $221,430.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002785 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00720445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012676 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00146152 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00029192 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Livecoin, YoBit and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.