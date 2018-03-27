Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Trustmark (TRMK) Stock Price

Headlines about Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trustmark earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7103746905097 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Trustmark alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group set a $33.00 target price on Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Trustmark to $33.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

TRMK stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,093.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/trustmark-trmk-given-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-18-updated.html.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.