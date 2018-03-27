TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.27 on April 12th

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) declared a semiannual dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.22.

TTEC stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,465.76, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. TTEC has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.75 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered TTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other TTEC news, EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $170,366.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $131,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,417.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, formerly TeleTech Holdings, Inc, is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

