Tufton Capital Management Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $8,311,343.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Swann set a $106.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Vetr raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.08 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154,763.84, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.32%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

