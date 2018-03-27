Twitter (TWTR) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.88 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 80,152,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 32,418,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Summit Redstone started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Vetr cut Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.02 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Aegis raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,300.57, a P/E ratio of -175.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.12 million. Twitter had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $28,985.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 18,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $445,281.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,328,359 shares in the company, valued at $56,509,272.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,282,379 shares of company stock worth $70,559,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Twitter by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,484,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 40.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 94,780 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Twitter by 10.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

