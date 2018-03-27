Tyme Technologies Inc (TYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyme Technologies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYME. BidaskClub raised Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tyme Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyme Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

In related news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 17,986 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $68,706.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 180,620 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 923.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 46,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,327. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing cancer therapeutics that is intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. The Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system.

