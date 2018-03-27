Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Price

Press coverage about Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tyson Foods earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5552700647594 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

TSN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.03. 2,318,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $26,326.72, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Mizuho set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Jeffrey K. Schomburger bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.83 per share, for a total transaction of $202,041.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $589,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

