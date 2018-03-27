U.S. Global Investors (GROW) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

Shares of GROW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 75,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.49. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

