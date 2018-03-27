U.S. Silica (SLCA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo restated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.81.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.86. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2,104.51, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.28.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). U.S. Silica had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $360.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $523,334.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane K. Duren acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,881.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,676,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,610,000 after purchasing an additional 530,193 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth about $16,810,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 916,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,483,000 after purchasing an additional 481,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,915,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

