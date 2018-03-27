Tim Cobbold Acquires 16 Shares of UBM plc (UBM) Stock

UBM plc (LON:UBM) insider Tim Cobbold purchased 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 946 ($13.07) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($209.12).

Tim Cobbold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UBM alerts:

On Tuesday, March 6th, Tim Cobbold sold 117,272 shares of UBM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.85), for a total value of £1,090,629.60 ($1,506,810.72).

On Tuesday, January 16th, Tim Cobbold acquired 20 shares of UBM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £153.20 ($211.66).

UBM stock opened at GBX 919.50 ($12.70) on Tuesday. UBM plc has a 12 month low of GBX 639 ($8.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 957.50 ($13.23). The company has a market capitalization of $3,740.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,627.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 18 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from UBM’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBM. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBM to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 675 ($9.33) to GBX 930 ($12.85) in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 960 ($13.26) target price on shares of UBM in a report on Monday, March 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.57) target price on shares of UBM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on UBM from GBX 725 ($10.02) to GBX 830 ($11.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UBM from GBX 838 ($11.58) to GBX 879 ($12.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 868.36 ($12.00).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tim Cobbold Acquires 16 Shares of UBM plc (UBM) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/ubm-plc-ubm-insider-tim-cobbold-buys-16-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

UBM Company Profile

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company’s segments include Events and Other Marketing Services. In total, the Company serves over 50 different communities. The Company operates in over 20 countries. Events segment provide face-to-face interaction in the form of exhibitions, tradeshows, conferences and other live events.

Receive News & Ratings for UBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.