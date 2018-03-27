UBS Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for TLG Immobilien (TLG)

UBS set a €21.00 ($25.93) price target on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €19.50 ($24.07) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. HSBC set a €22.50 ($27.78) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($29.01) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($25.93) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TLG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.45 ($27.72).

TLG Immobilien (TLG) opened at €22.60 ($27.90) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,280.00 and a PE ratio of 7.04. TLG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €17.40 ($21.48) and a 52 week high of €23.30 ($28.77).

About TLG Immobilien

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

