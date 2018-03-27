UGI (UGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have $49.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UGI Corporation is a holding company that, through subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. They are a domestic and international retail distributor of propane and butane (which are liquefied petroleum gases (LPG)); a provider of natural gas and electric service through regulated local distribution utilities; a generator of electricity; a regional marketer of energy commodities; an owner and manager of midstream assets; and a regional provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical contracting services. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UGI. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of UGI (UGI) traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,779. UGI has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $7,415.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that UGI will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,524,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Perreault purchased 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in UGI by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,784,000 after buying an additional 709,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,606,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,691,000 after buying an additional 447,298 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,733,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in UGI by 823.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 423,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after buying an additional 378,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in UGI by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 304,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 245,123 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

