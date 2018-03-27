Ultimate Secure Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $809,795.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $809,795.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 51.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

