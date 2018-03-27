Unilever (UN) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs upgraded Unilever from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. ABN Amro upgraded Unilever from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Investec upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever (UN) opened at $53.79 on Friday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $61.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

