Wealthfront Inc. Has $3.19 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealthfront Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Beach Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2,877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 92,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 89,780 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 244,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after purchasing an additional 151,162 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,267,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 107,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $143.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $102,821.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

