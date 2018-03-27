Fairpointe Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Fairpointe Capital LLC reduced its stake in Unisys (NYSE:UIS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,920,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181,928 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned 11.73% of Unisys worth $48,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 57,754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Unisys by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unisys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

UIS stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.32. Unisys has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.07 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Unisys will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS cut shares of Unisys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

