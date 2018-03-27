Unit (UNT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

News headlines about Unit (NYSE:UNT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unit earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.7028944451745 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

UNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 target price on Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $27.00 target price on Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

UNT stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Unit has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Unit had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Unit’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Unit will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

