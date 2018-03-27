United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Insider Buys C$82,320.00 in Stock

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$102.90 per share, with a total value of C$82,320.00.

Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$100.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,150.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$102.90 per share, with a total value of C$51,450.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 100 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$102.50 per share, with a total value of C$10,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 400 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$100.00 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$99.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,991.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 800 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$99.80 per share, with a total value of C$79,840.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$100.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,250.00.

Shares of UNC stock opened at C$100.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,260.00, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.34. United Co.s Limited has a 52 week low of C$94.22 and a 52 week high of C$106.49.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 84.59%.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a Canada-based closed-end investment company. The Company is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities. The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

