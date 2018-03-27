United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 8,182.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,484 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of United Continental worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in United Continental by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,133,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,206,000 after buying an additional 487,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Continental by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Cider Mill Investments LP bought a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,079,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $1,766,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,999.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Continental from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Continental from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

UAL stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $69.04. 344,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $19,185.97, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.99.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

